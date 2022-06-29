Arise Ghana demo: Police pleased with successful outcome of day 2; praises protesters

The Ghana Police Service has heaped praise on protesters following the successful end of day two of the Arise Ghana demonstration.

Unlike Tuesday where violence marred the first day of the demonstration, the picketing on Wednesday started on a good note and ended peacefully in the late afternoon.

Impressed with the conduct of protesters, the Police have issued a press release commending every Ghanaian that participated in the demonstration today.

“The police wish to register their satisfaction with the successful outcome of day two of the Arise Ghana protest. The police provided the security and with support from the public and demonstrators, day two of the protest march was incident-free,” part of the Police press release reads.

It adds, “We are grateful to the general public for their cooperation and understanding in spite of the inconvenience the demonstration undoubtedly caused them.

“Whilst we continue to register our disappointment at the riotous conduct of the demonstrators on the first day, we commend them for their comportment today which, we hope would provide lessons for future occasions to help deepen our democratic practices as a country.”

While also commending personnel of the Service for the professionalism exhibited throughout the two days, especially on the first day, in the face of unprovoked attacks by the demonstrators, the Police further uses the opportunity to wish all injured police officers a speedy recovery.

Below is a copy of the Police release: