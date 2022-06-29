[Striking photos] Arise Ghana ends day two of ''Krom Ay3 Shi' demo

ModernGhana logo
By Reporter
The Arise Ghana Demonstration has ended the second day of the ''Krom Ay3 Shi' demonstration.

Protesters converged at the El-Wak Sports Stadium Wednesday to continue the protests against hikes in fuel prices and the general harsh economic conditions in the country.

A combined Military Police and personnel from the Ghana Police Service were on guard at vantage positions to ensure order.

The Arise Ghana protestors finally presented a petition to the Finance Ministry and Parliament demanding action to address the cost of living crisis and unpopular government policies.

The protestors in the petition called for the electronic transfer levy to be scrapped, interventions on petroleum price hikes and action on growing unemployment, among others.

It also cited concerns with the potential re-introduction of the Agyapa deal.

Receiving the petition at the Finance Ministry, a deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Opare, assured that the government was working to address some cost of living concerns.

At the Parliament of Ghana, the petition was received by the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who said, “we have noted the concerns that you raised including matters relating to taxes, and reclassification of the Achimota forests.”

Day One

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday halted the day one of the demonstration around 1530 hours in line with a court order, which directed the demonstrators to end the protest at 1600 hours.

Disagreement over the route on the first day of protest resulted in the protesters pelting stones at the police, with a few burning car tyres in the middle of the road.

The clash resulted in the injury of some policemen and protesters. The police, in a statement, said 29 persons had so far, been arrested for their participation in violent attacks and incitements during the demonstration.

Watch striking photos below:

