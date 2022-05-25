Bole SHS Assistant Head accused of raping final-year student

25.05.2022 LISTEN

The Assistant Headmaster of Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region, Issahaku Jeduah, has allegedly raped a 21-year-old final year student.

The incident happened on Friday, May 20.

Narrating her ordeal to 3news.com, the victim (name withheld) said the Assistant Headmaster executed his plans in his office when he invited her over to his office under the pretence of advising her.

“I was at preps when he sent for me around 7:30pm and told me he wanted to advise me over an issue and when I got to his office, he took advantage and forcefully had an affair with me.

“He threatened he will ensure I’m dismissed from the school if I tell anyone about the act,” she added.

A complaint has since been lodged at the Bole District Police Command for the assistant headmaster’s arrest.

When contacted, Police in Bole said they were yet to arrest the suspect as he was nowhere to be found when the police team arrived in the school.

The victim is currently at the Bole District Government Hospital for tests and further treatment.

---3news.com