LGBT+: Ghana won’t succumb to atrocious attempt to change our culture – Sam George goes after Spanish Embassy

Ghanaian Parliamentarian, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has hit out at the Spanish Embassy for writing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration to allegedly disclose intent to ‘bless’ same-sex marriages in the country.

Through a post on his social media on Monday, May 23, 2022, the Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) expresses unhappiness over the latter, insisting that the Spanish Embassy must be minded that they are just guests in Ghana.

Hon. Sam George stressed that there is no way Ghana will allow the culture from another country to be forced on the citizenry.

“Dear Spanish Embassy in Ghana, I am currently on an official assignment outside the jurisdiction. I would be addressing your letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Ghana indicating your intent to ‘bless’ same-sex marriages in Ghana. Be minded that you are simply guests of our Country,” Hon. Sam George notes in a post on Twitter.

The Ningo Prampram MP adds, “I am well informed that the position of the Ministry is in line with our culture, traditions, and current position of our laws. I wonder why you are not pushing your perverse agenda in Togo, Burkina Faso, and Ivory Coast.

“Ghana would NOT succumb to this atrocious attempt to change our cultural identity. This should be a wake-up call to all who say the Bill currently before Parliament is not necessary and that the intent of our antagonists are harmless.”

Meanwhile, Hon. Sam George has urged the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs to rise up to the task before his committee and allow the process to proceed without any further hindrance.

The vociferous Parliamentarian is one of eight that has been leading the charge for the anti-gay bill otherwise referred to as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

The Bill already laid before Parliament last year is seeking to criminalise some activities of members of the LGBTQI Community in Ghana and could land offenders in prison. .