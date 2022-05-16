Bawumia, Kenya President, others win top awards at 2022 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was one of the biggest winners at the 2022 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) as he was honoured with the ‘Public Sector Transformation Leader Award’.

Powered by InstinctWave, the glamourous awards gala was held on Friday, May 13, 2022, after a successful conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra the previous day on the theme; “Repositioning Africa's public sector for Sustainable Development”.

Delivering an address at the awards gala, Mr. Akin Naphtal who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for InstinctWave underscored the vital role of the public sector, stressing its importance to drive the private sector which must not be overlooked.

He said it is why his outfit put together the 2022 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards to give recognition to deserving public sector players.

“Can the private sector survive without effective policy, without regulator process? Most of the successes that the private sector are declaring today come at the back of the government institution.

“We believe with your support this event will grow. Tonight is about rewarding those that have effectively served the policies to the private and the corporate institutions. We are giving them motivation that we are here to give you the applause if you are doing well,” Mr. Akin Naphtal shared.

Top winners: Individual category

At the end of a night of music, glamour, and networking among public sector players drawn from various countries of the continent, a number of individuals went home with outstanding recognitions.

The biggest of them all probably is the President of Kenya, His Excellency. Uhuru Kenyatta.

The President received the Reformative Leadership Award for his exemplary leadership in the past year.

With applause for his works in the digitalisation agenda of the Ghana government, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who cohosted the 2022 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards received the Public Sector Transformation Leader Award.

Mr. Nana Kwasi Dwamena, Ghana Head of Civil Service, and Mr. Mamo B. Mamo, the Director-General of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) in Kenya both went home with enviable awards after being recognised with the Civil Service Icon Award and Public Sector CEO of the Year ( Male) award respectively.

Organisation category:

In the organisation category, several Ghanaian public sector institutions picked various awards.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) received the award for Excellence in electricity service delivery as the Volta River Authority (VRA) was also given an award for its outstanding contribution in power sector development.

The Ghana Water Company Limited received the Excellence in Urban Water Supply award whiles the Environmental Protection Agency was honoured for Driving excellence in sustainable land and water management projects.

Other awards: