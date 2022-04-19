Minority digs into Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo

The Minority in Parliament has confirmed that it has taken an interest in the allegations being made by Madam Evelyn Serwaa Broni against the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Serwaa Broni in the last few months has become topical on social media after claiming that she has had an affair with the President.

Among other things, she has posted pictures with the President and screenshots of chats she claims to be between her and the president.

Following her recent engagement with Kevin Taylor where she continued to drag the name of the President and made further damning allegations, the Minority in Parliament has now decided to look into the claims.

“The NDC Caucus in Parliament has become aware of very scandalous allegations contained in an interview granted Mr. Ekow Kevin Taylor by Madam Evelyn Serwaa Broni on Easter Sunday the 17th of April, 2022. These allegations, if proven to be true, raise grave charges of abuse of office, human right violations and conduct which bring the high office of President of Ghana into disrepute,” a statement from the Minority signed by its leader Haruna Iddrisu has said.

According to the Minority, they are studying the allegations and will soon inform Ghanaians of a decision it intends to take on the matter.

“The NDC Caucus has consequently requested and obtained a copy of the full interview in issue for further study, transcription and legal analysis. The caucus will very soon convey to Ghanaians the actions to be taken on the basis of the outcome of the ongoing legal analysis of the matter,” the statement adds.