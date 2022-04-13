Tempane rainstorm: Immediately reroof, restore power to Bulpelisi health centre to continue health care delivery — Midwife to government

The midwife of Bulpelisi Health Centre and residents in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region are appealing to government to urgently reproof their health centre which was ripped off by a violent rainstorm.

According to the midwife, Janet Anambuni, the rainstorm has destroyed their equipment including the only solar panel that supplies electricity to the facility hence making their work difficult.

The Assemblymember for Akarateshie, David Akparibo has called on philanthropists and other organisations to come to their aid.

According to him, the situation will affect health care delivery of the only health centre in the area if the facility is not immediately maintained.

The Administrator of the facility, Akolbilla Ibrahim Nurudeen said the facility has not been able to continue to provide services due to the destruction. He has appealed to authorities in the district to help fix the situation.

Meanwhile, Abugri Ayaw, who was helpless told the news team his entire house was completely brought down by the rainstorm.

"I have suffered for over five years to build this 9 bedroom house. In fact, I have sold all my property to make sure I have a house but today I am homeless. I cannot control myself when I look into my building. I am appealing to anyone who has the heart to come to my aid. I have two wives and 12 children," he lamented.