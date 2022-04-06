ModernGhana logo
PHOTOS: Military bus summersaults on Tema Motorway

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
06.04.2022 LISTEN

A military bus carrying some military personnel has been involved in an accident on the Tema motorway this afternoon.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, it confirms that the accident occurred between the Ajei-Kojo and Tema Abattoir stretch of the motorway.

“Accra bound military bus carrying some military personnel has been involved in a single accident between Ajei-Kojo and Tema Abattoir stretch of the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1). Police accident(MTTD) Personnel are currently at the scene managing traffic flow,” parts of a statement from the Ghana Police Service have said.

In addition, the Road Safety Management Services Limited has also reported to the scene of the accident to recover and tow the bus.

This should immediately allow the flow of traffic on the Kwame Nkrumah Motorway, especially between the Ajei-Kojo and Tema Abattoir stretch.

In the meantime, all Accra-bound approaching motorists are advised to exercise patience and comply with Police directions.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

