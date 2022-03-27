ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov’t implementing policies to grow economy at faster rate, create jobs for the youth – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Gov’t implementing policies to grow economy at faster rate, create jobs for the youth – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government is implementing policies that will fast-track the growth of Ghana’s economy.

He said the policies will also create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

Speaking to Ghanaians in his 28th address to the nation on measures taken to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, the president assured the general public that very soon, the challenged economy will bounce back from the ravages of the global pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo said he has no doubt Ghana’s economy will overcome the difficulties it currently faces through the help of every citizen.

“As your President, I assure you that, sooner rather than later, our economy will rebound from the ravages of COVID-19.

“The policies we are implementing will, with your active support, help grow the economy at a much faster rate, help create jobs for the youth, and help us overcome the difficulties we are faced with. This too shall pass!! For the Battle is still the Lord’s,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The President further appealed to the citizenry to join hands, work hard, and help put the economy back onto the path of progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, due to the strides chalked by the government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, it has effective Monday, March 28, 2022, reopened the country’s land and sea borders.

In addition, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Wearing of face masks no more mandatory in Ghana – Akufo-Addo
28.03.2022 | Headlines
[Full statement] Akufo-Addo’s 28th COVID-19 update
28.03.2022 | Headlines
Sooner than later our economy will rebound from the ravages of Covid-19 – Akufo-Addo
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo reopens Ghana’s land, sea borders
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Review of Covid-19 protocols: Wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory – Akufo-Addo
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Fully vaccinated travellers won't need PCR, antigen tests — Akufo-Addo
28.03.2022 | Headlines
All Agenda 111 hospitals will be commissioned before I leave office – Akufo-Addo
27.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia cuts sod for construction of 100km Kumasi Inner City Roads
27.03.2022 | Headlines
The Kumasi inner city road projects are different from ongoing ones — Bawumia
27.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line