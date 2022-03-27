Gov’t implementing policies to grow economy at faster rate, create jobs for the youth – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government is implementing policies that will fast-track the growth of Ghana’s economy.

He said the policies will also create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

Speaking to Ghanaians in his 28th address to the nation on measures taken to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, the president assured the general public that very soon, the challenged economy will bounce back from the ravages of the global pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo said he has no doubt Ghana’s economy will overcome the difficulties it currently faces through the help of every citizen.

“As your President, I assure you that, sooner rather than later, our economy will rebound from the ravages of COVID-19.

“The policies we are implementing will, with your active support, help grow the economy at a much faster rate, help create jobs for the youth, and help us overcome the difficulties we are faced with. This too shall pass!! For the Battle is still the Lord’s,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The President further appealed to the citizenry to join hands, work hard, and help put the economy back onto the path of progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, due to the strides chalked by the government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, it has effective Monday, March 28, 2022, reopened the country’s land and sea borders.

In addition, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory.