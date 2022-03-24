ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

12 arrested commercial sex workers deported

Social News The sex workers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The sex workers

Some 12 commercial sex workers arrested in Ho, the Volta regional capital over the weekend have all been deported to their home country, Nigeria.

DAILY GUIDE understands that upon further interrogation, all 12 aged between 20 and 35 years were found to be Nigerians and not 11 as initially stated. They all did not have any documentation to justify their stay in Ghana, hence their deportation.

They are Flourish Sampson, 25; Gifty Blessing, 26; Gloria John, 25; Blessing Sunday, 23; Chiamaka Okulen, 23 and Sonia Asare, 24.

The others are Tosin Deli Ada, 35; Rachael Francis, 24; Grace Paul, 28; Annabel John, 20; Juliet Chiamaka, 25 and Joy Tin, 20.

The Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge, who confirmed the report, explained that upon their arrest last Saturday, March 19, 2022, all 12 were screened.

11 of them were preliminarily found to be of Nigerian nationality while the remaining one who gave her name as Sonia Asare claimed to be Ghanaian. Her claim was in doubt due to her inability to prove her Ghanaian nationality.

All 12 were handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for further investigation and verification of their documentation and other protocols.

Assistant Inspector (AII) Felix Klu-Adjei, Public Relations Officer of the GIS in the Volta Region, explained that when the 12 were received by his outfit, they were profiled and interrogated per laid down procedure after which they were deported.

—Daily Guide

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Macho Kaaka’s brother granted GHS100,000 bail
24.03.2022 | Social News
Tarkwa: One dead, others injured after clash between two galamsey groups
24.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: 12-year-old boy allegedly commits suicide at Opeikuma
24.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana-Nigeria clash: Police to block some roads in Kumasi
24.03.2022 | Social News
'Adequately probe land guard issues, process them for court' – Ga West Assembly to police
24.03.2022 | Social News
'It's barbaric, callous; you can run but you can't hide' – GIS tells killers of young officer
24.03.2022 | Social News
ASEPA’s petition to IGP baseless, we stand by our stories on Speaker Bagbin – Daily Guide Editor
24.03.2022 | Social News
Police investigate assault of handcuffed suspect in custody by officer
24.03.2022 | Social News
Catholic Relief Services urges stakeholders to prioritise water security
23.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line