ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Oliver Barker-Vormawor finally granted GHS2million bail

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Oliver Barker-Vormawor finally granted GHS2million bail
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Embattled FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been granted bail to the tune of GHS2 million after spending over a month in Police remand.

The bail which comes with two different sureties has been granted by the Tema High Court today, March 16, 2022.

Among the sureties, the court presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah has directed the accused to deposit documents of landed property within the jurisdiction.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor is also to report to police once a week on a day to be determined by police.

The grant of bail comes a day after the accused was in court for his bail hearing with his lawyers but the prosecutor for the case failed to show up.

The FixTheCountry Movement convener was arrested on February 11 at the Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival from abroad.

He was arrested over some coup comments on his Facebook page. He said he would embark on a coup should parliament go ahead to approve the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was charged with a treason felony.

He is expected to be back in court for the hearing of his case on March 29.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Our short-term thinking Ghanaian leaders only focused on making money from the fuel, oil sector – Senyo Hosi
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t orders halt of demolition of Bulgarian Embassy after Ablakwa's intel
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Russia-Ukraine war is the chief causer of fuel price hikes – NPA
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Applying for a review of SC ruling on Deputy Speaker’s right to vote will be a waste of time – Okudzeto
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Condemning coups alone will achieve nothing; actions needed – Akufo-Addo
16.03.2022 | Headlines
'Our current difficulties are obvious, nothing to reemphasize and reiterate; let's work together' – Akufo-Addo
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Court to rule on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s bail application today
16.03.2022 | Headlines
Don't take World Bank boss serious, he didn't give any data to back his statement – Dr. Kingsley Nyarko
15.03.2022 | Headlines
There's no justification for continuous closure of borders; open them now – Minority to gov’t
15.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line