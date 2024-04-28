Move away from traditional theoretical based learning to practical learning approaches — AUCC Presidents to students

The president of The African University College of Communication (AUCC), Professor Abeku Quansah has admonished Ghanaian students to move away from traditional theoretical based learning towards practical learning approaches.

This approach according Prof. Quansah would help us to find solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country's development.

This call was made during the course of this week when a delegation from the Acharya University in India paid a courtesy on Prof. Quansah of AUCC at his office in Accra. He underscored that "traditional theoretical approach has done little in addressing the challenges facing the country and the time has arrived for the country to move away from such pedagogy", stated the professor.

This visit was intended at fostering academic partnership between tertiary institutions in India and Ghana with the view of harnessing our mutual academic benefits. According to Professor Quansah, it has become imperative for Ghanaian students to build strong international academic relationship with other institutions in order to benefit from innovation and pragmatic ideas in addressing the many economic challenges Ghana faces.

He further highlighted the strides India has made in becoming a global power house for ICT and communication. To this end, he welcomed the opportunity the Acharya University presents in opening its doors to Ghanaian students seeking for graduate education. He also expressed appreciation for the scholarship package available for students and welcomed similar initiatives from other universities in India.

On her part, the International Student’s Representative for Acharya University, Madam Sonia reiterated the need to redefine the educational paradigm by coming up with programmes relative to the needs of the world. She also stressed the role of ICT as a tool in advancing economic growth.

According to her, the Acharya University supports over 1,400 students with scholarship annually. Students are also equipped with hands-on experience as a result of the industry collaboration between Acharya University and many other global industries. She therefore admonished Ghanaian students seeking to pursue graduate studies outside to consider India as the best alternative to Western and European universities.

Nana Kumasah Krampah II (Omankrado of Gomoa Assin Traditional Area), who also doubles as the Executive Director for the Action on Africa Woman Foundation, expressed optimism about the numerous opportunities such a partnership will present. Nana adds, the decision to foster partnership between Ghanaian universities and Acharya University is to help build human resource capacity among Ghanaian students.

“I decided to link Acharya University to some Ghanaian universities. This is to give working Ghanaian students the opportunity to travel outside to upgrade their knowledge for promotion which hitherto has been very difficult. The Acharya partnership would also help Ghanaian students benefit from their best academics who would come to Ghana to teach", hinted the Omankrado of Gomoa Assin.

He further underscored the need to see improvement in the educational sector across the country as a driving force to help the economic development of the country.