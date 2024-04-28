Yapei-Kusawgu MP secures full funding for construction of Vocational Training Centre

The Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency and Ranking Member of the Energy Committee of Ghana's parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor has secured funding for the construction of a Vocational Training Centre for craftsmen in the Central Gonja District.

Targeted at tailors, dressmakers and other local artisans, the multipurpose training centre when completed, will provide the necessary skills set and resources to these craftsmen in order to enhance their craft and contribute meaningfully to the development of the infant Savannah Region.

The centre according to the venerable Member of Parliament, will provide specialized training in tailoring, dressmaking among others to targeted beneficiaries, equipping them, especially the women with the necessary knowledge and skills needed for excellence in their line of profession.

He highlighted the significant role the centre will play in promoting creativity and innovation, fostering a supportive environment for artisans to exchange ideas, collaborative project execution as a way of promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance among craftsmen in the constituency.

The honorable Member of Parliament and former Deputy Minister of Power pledged his continuous commitment towards supporting initiatives that will empower the youth and promote sustainable development in the Central Gonja District, and urged the contractor to ensure speedy and quality execution of the project.