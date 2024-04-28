ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Yapei-Kusawgu MP secures full funding for construction of Vocational Training Centre

By Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham || Contributor
Social News Yapei-Kusawgu MP secures full funding for construction of Vocational Training Centre
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency and Ranking Member of the Energy Committee of Ghana's parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor has secured funding for the construction of a Vocational Training Centre for craftsmen in the Central Gonja District.

Targeted at tailors, dressmakers and other local artisans, the multipurpose training centre when completed, will provide the necessary skills set and resources to these craftsmen in order to enhance their craft and contribute meaningfully to the development of the infant Savannah Region.

The centre according to the venerable Member of Parliament, will provide specialized training in tailoring, dressmaking among others to targeted beneficiaries, equipping them, especially the women with the necessary knowledge and skills needed for excellence in their line of profession.

He highlighted the significant role the centre will play in promoting creativity and innovation, fostering a supportive environment for artisans to exchange ideas, collaborative project execution as a way of promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance among craftsmen in the constituency.

The honorable Member of Parliament and former Deputy Minister of Power pledged his continuous commitment towards supporting initiatives that will empower the youth and promote sustainable development in the Central Gonja District, and urged the contractor to ensure speedy and quality execution of the project.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere case against Henry Fitz, two others

2 hours ago

Stolen BRVs: Bi-partisan parliamentary probe non-negotiable — Dr. Omane Boamah Stolen BRVs: Bi-partisan parliamentary probe non-negotiable — Dr. Omane Boamah

2 hours ago

Bawumia begins regional campaign tour on Monday Bawumia begins regional campaign tour on Monday

2 hours ago

With great urgency backed by verifiable data, facts and figures dismiss COCOBOD, ECG, GNPC, GACL CEOs — Group With great urgency backed by verifiable data, facts and figures dismiss COCOBOD,...

2 hours ago

ECs statement on obsolete BVDs discovery lies, half-truths, pure fantasies – IMANI Africa EC’s statement on obsolete BVDs discovery “lies, half-truths, pure fantasies” – ...

2 hours ago

Nalerigu court impound vehicles of DCE, Director of Chereponi district for owing contractor Nalerigu court impound vehicles of DCE, Director of Chereponi district for owing...

2 hours ago

Cop, 7 others grabbed over 523,000 Gold Scam Cop, 7 others grabbed over $523,000 Gold Scam

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos driver wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary Akufo-Addo’s driver wins Dadekotopon NPP Parliamentary Primary

2 hours ago

Investigate, jail persons liable for GRA-SML contract – Manasseh Investigate, jail persons liable for GRA-SML contract – Manasseh

2 hours ago

Lawyer wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary Lawyer wins Akan NPP Parliamentary Candidate primary

Just in....
body-container-line