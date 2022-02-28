We need stable labour front for sustainable development—Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for a stable labour front to create the conducive environment for Government to implement its policies and programmes to build a robust economy for sustainable development.

He said a stable labour front would ensure a good business climate and attract increased investment, both domestic and foreign, to create jobs and improve the standards of living for the people.

The President made the call when he opened a two-day National Labour Conference at Kwawu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region on Monday.

The meeting, organised by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and its Tripartite Constituents, is on the theme, "Strengthening Tripartism for Peaceful Labour Relations and Resilient Economy."

It will reinforce a tripartite conversation on the dynamics and happenings on the labour front, and engender discussions on the state of the economy, conditions of service of public sector workers, public sector salaries, labour productivity, labour dispute prevention and resolution, and sustainable pensions for all.

The conference will inform and shape Government's approach to the resolution of labour issues for national development.

It will provide a unique opportunity for the various actors to exchange views and ideas on the thematic areas and emerging issues in a changing world of work to promote a positive and proactive approach to resolving labour issues for national development.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised that building peaceful labour relations and a resilient economy were collective responsibilities that demanded a participatory approach by stakeholders to forge consensus on national issues.

He said the Government had no intention of abandoning tripartism and social dialogue in the implementation of its policies and programmes because its interventions were intended to improve the wellbeing of the people.

“It is only fair and appropriate that we accommodate divergent views in the policy making process,” he said.

The President noted also that the strengthening of tripartism for building peaceful relations and a resilient economy would be mere rhetoric “if everyone is not carried along.”

He said the social and economic devastation occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, required active involvement and participation of all, including the larger informal economy for the transformation of the fiscal space of the country.

President Akufo-Addo told the conference that there was need to find intelligent ways to bring everyone on board to hasten the country's recovery from the pandemic.

Thus, the situation where only a small proportion of the population carried the tax burden ought to change to enable rapid transformation of the economy, he said.

“An economy in which only a small proportion of the population bears the brunt of direct taxation is unlikely to witness any rapid transformation …we have to make concerted efforts as partners to hasten our recovery from COVID-19 by finding intelligent ways of bringing everyone on board to contribute their quota, no matter how small.”

“We cannot continue to allow less than ten percent of the population, about 2.4 million people, carry the direct tax burden of 30.8 million people… we must provide an opportunity for every Ghanaian to contribute towards nation-building,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana's tax to GDP ratio of 4.2 percent compared unfavourably with peers the world over, and stressed on the need to urgently enhance significantly domestic revenue mobilisation “to realise our development potential and create opportunities for our vibrant and dynamic youth and deliver improved livelihoods for our people.”

With the average tax to GDP ratio in West Africa standing at 18 percent, he said the proposed Electronic levy (E-Levy) was a fiscal measure that would help improve Ghana's tax to GDP ratio on an equitable basis.

“I believe strongly that it is in the public interest that it should be enacted into law. We cannot continue to live forever on foreign savings…It is time we accepted the full implications of our goal of a Ghana Beyond Aid and design our fiscal profile accordingly.”

A technical presentation will be made by the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta on “The State of the Economy”, for discussions to proceed on the concerns of workers and employers in the public sector in relation to economic realities.

Participants will, subsequently, agree on ways to collaborate on measures to address the concerns.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and other social partners, will also address the conference at the Rock City Hotel.

Participants include representatives of Government, Organised Labour, Employers, media organisations and other stakeholders.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwahuhene and President of the Kwahu Traditional Council is chairing the conference.

It will be officially closed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday.

