You failed to transform Ghana with GHS300billion; what can E-Levy GHS6billion do – Sam George quizzes gov’t

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Mr. Samuel Nartey George is demanding that government explain how GHS6 billion from the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) would transform the country when it failed with GHS300 billion since it assumed power.

The vociferous MP was part of a large number of Ghanaians who demonstrated in the capital to oppose the E-Levy.

Addressing the demonstrators, Sam George asked, “If we gave you Ghc300 billion and you have failed to do anything significant in our lives. How then do you explain that with Ghc6 billion you can transform Ghana?"

The MP continued, “..that lie will not wash. Ghanaians are opposed to the E-levy.”

According to the NDC MP, the E-Levy makes no sense and must be abandoned by the government.

“The tax makes no sense because the government have not been able to justify what they have done with the various taxes they have taken,” Sam George noted.

Today’s demonstration dubbed ‘Yentua’ started from Kwame Nkrumah Circle as demonstrators marched through Accra central before presenting a petition to Parliament.

During the picketing at Parliament, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah noted that a future NDC government will abolish the e-levy in the first 100 days in office should the ruling NPP government go ahead with its implementation.