Appiatse Explosion: Investigate extent of damage caused to environment – CCCFS charges gov’t

The Centre for Climate Change & Food Security (CCCFS) has charged government to commission a full-blown inquiry to ascertain the extent of damage caused to the environment by the explosion at Appiatse.

A truck carrying explosive materials for a mining company was involved in an accident at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region last Thursday, resulting in an explosion that left several dead and many people injured.

In the midst of government efforts to resettle the displaced residents, CCCFS has issued a statement drawing the attention of the government to a key area it must look at.

According to the organisation, it is important that the government conducts an investigation to understand the damage caused to the environment by the explosion.

“…we call on government that while at its resettlement efforts, it must commission a full-blown investigations into the extent of the damage caused to the environment and its consequent ecosystem.

“This must be an essential part of the entire response of government, i.e. accounting for the environmental and ecological costs of the explosion,” a CCCFS statement signed by Director of Research, Sulemana Issifu has said.

Through the investigations, CCCFS wants the government to uncover what kind of chemicals or active ingredients are contained in the explosives and the kind of impacts it has on biological lives.

The organisation notes that it is committed to assisting government in finding the needed answers should it be contacted.

Read the CCCFS statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

24/01/2022

APPEATSE EXPLOSION: GOVERNMENT MUST ASSESS THE FULL ENVIRONMENTAL AND ECOLOGICAL COST

CCCFS©️ uses this opportunity to commiserate with the victims of the unfortunate explosion incident that occurred at Appiatse in the Bogoso district. The incident was tragic and ought not to have happened. We condole with families who have lost loved ones and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

CCCFS©️ has carefully monitored the conversations around the incident and has found an important aspect that has been missing so far. As an institution championing issues of environmental protection, we deem it appropriate to introduce the environmental and ecological angles that are missing in the ongoing discussions so far. This, we believe, will help the country to understand the full impact of the explosion.

While human resettlement is the foremost issue to consider in this circumstance, we cannot overlook the environmental and ecological costs of the unfortunate incident. Wellbeing of humans is directly affected by the functioning of the entire ecosystem which could be a sequel of human interactions with the environment and other biological organisms. Therefore, a disruption of the ecosystem as a result of environmental mishaps, could have a grave consequence on humans as well.

It is against this backdrop that we call on government that while at its resettlement efforts, it must commission a full-blown investigations into the extent of the damage caused to the environment and its consequent ecosystem. This must be an essential part of the entire response of government, i.e. accounting for the environmental and ecological costs of the explosion.

We expect such an investigation to assist in resolving the following issues -

a. what kind of chemicals or active ingredients are contained in the explosives?

b. what kind of impact/s do the said chemicals have on biological lives?

c. what is the lifespan of the said chemicals when it escapes into the environment, i.e., soil, water bodies, atmosphere, etc?

d. what is the extent of damage the explosion has caused to ecosystem functioning and biodiversity?

e. are there remedial steps that can be taken to restore the environment - soil and water - if damages are detected?

CCCFS©️ is committed to assisting government in finding answers to these pertinent questions should we be called upon.

May this tragedy never befall us again.

Sulemana Issifu

Director of Research

[email protected]