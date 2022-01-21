Explosion: Transport of mining explosives was properly done procedurally – Police

The Ghana Police Service has said in relation to the explosion at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region, the transport of the explosives was properly done procedurally.

Speaking to journalists on Friday January 21, the Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori said there was Police escort in the process.

“Let me use this opportunity to also state that the truck driver is in good hand. The gentleman who was on the motorbike is also responding to treatment and for the driver, knowing what we he was carrying, was of help to the community here. He quickly rushed to the school, informed the teachers about the danger that at the time was to come and the children were quickly whisked away from this area to a more safer ground.

“He also announced to most community members to move out including the motor rider. But unfortunately, looking at the radius of the explosion the 13 died and the 36 who are on admission also sustained injuries and 96 with all manner of cuts were treated and discharged,” he said.

He added “Let me say that the transport of the explosives, procedurally, was properly done and that there was a Police escort. The Police escort assisted the driver in making sure that they are alerted members of the pubic.

“The Policeman was part of those who came to the school to whisk the school children away. He was in the escort vehicle and he witnessed what happened and even their escort vehicle was also used to evacuate the injured.”

ACP Kwesi Ofori further stated that the number of people who have died so far from the explosion at Appietse is thirteen contrary to the seventeen figure put out earlier.

He said “It was misreported that they were dead but when they were taken to the hospital, the medical officers certified that they were not clinically dead and as such they were admitted and treatment is ongoing. So it is 13 and we should take note of that.”

Following the disaster on Thursday January 20, the Police said its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service , NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

—3news.com