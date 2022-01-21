ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.01.2022 Social News

CFF-Ghana boss extends condolence to victims of Bogoso explosion

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
CFF-Ghana boss extends condolence to victims of Bogoso explosion
21.01.2022 LISTEN

Executive Director for Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana), Richard Kasu has extended his condolence to the families of victims of the explosion in Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region.

Disaster struck on Thursday afternoon when a vehicle carrying mining explosives had an accident after a collision with a motorcycle.

Subsequently, the vehicle believed to have explosive materials on board exploded, killing several people and leaving many injured.

In a statement today, Friday, January 21, 2022, Richard Kasu of CFF-Ghana has expressed sadness about the tragic explosion.

According to him, the day will forever be remembered as Black Thursday for the country.

“Indeed 20th January, 2022 will forever be remembered as a black Thursday in the history of Apiate and Ghana as a whole. Truly speaking, this is a sad day for the nation, Ghana.

“I therefore join thousands of well wishers to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate disaster at Apiate in the Western Region of GHANA,” Richard Kasu shares in his statement.

He further calls on government to provide needed relieves to surviving victims through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

“I am urging NADMO to take urgent measures in securing temporal shelters for survivors of the disaster to lessen their suffering,” the statement concludes.

Read the full statement from Richard Kasu below:

Richard Kasu of CFF-GHANA wishes Appiatse disaster victims well.

21-01-2022

Indeed 20th January, 2022 will forever be remembered as a black Thursday in the history of Apiate and Ghana as a whole. Truly speaking, this is a sad day for the nation, Ghana.

I therefore join thousands of well wishers to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate disaster at Apiate in the Western Region of GHANA.

I call on all Ghanaians and loved ones to stand with the victims in prayer to ensuring the speedy recovery of the injured. May the gentle souls of the departed find peace with the Lord!

I am urging NADMO to take urgent measures in securing temporal shelters for survivors of the disaster to lessen their suffering.

End

0248640364

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
MP for Bosome Freho donates to support renovation of schools in his constituency
21.01.2022 | Social News
Publicise details of Bogoso-Appiatse explosion – Bureau of Public Safety
21.01.2022 | Social News
Journalist escapes 'evil wild cat' attack with his family
21.01.2022 | Social News
Fomena: 55-year-old Akpeteshie vendor allegedly defiles Primary 6 pupil
21.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse disaster: ‘Almost 95% of houses in Bogoso-Appiate gone’ – NADMO
21.01.2022 | Social News
Bogoso: Exploded truck was heading to our site – Chirano Gold Mines confirms
21.01.2022 | Social News
Committee to probe Bogoso-Appiatse explosion
21.01.2022 | Social News
Appiatse explosion: Health facilities in Bogoso overwhelmed
21.01.2022 | Social News
'Comoros' politicians like you cannot be trusted — Kwaku Azar roasts NPPs Owusu Aduomi for paying Ghc5,000 bribe to 600 delegates
20.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line