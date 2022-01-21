CFF-Ghana boss extends condolence to victims of Bogoso explosion

21.01.2022 LISTEN

Executive Director for Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana), Richard Kasu has extended his condolence to the families of victims of the explosion in Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region.

Disaster struck on Thursday afternoon when a vehicle carrying mining explosives had an accident after a collision with a motorcycle.

Subsequently, the vehicle believed to have explosive materials on board exploded, killing several people and leaving many injured.

In a statement today, Friday, January 21, 2022, Richard Kasu of CFF-Ghana has expressed sadness about the tragic explosion.

According to him, the day will forever be remembered as Black Thursday for the country.

“Indeed 20th January, 2022 will forever be remembered as a black Thursday in the history of Apiate and Ghana as a whole. Truly speaking, this is a sad day for the nation, Ghana.

“I therefore join thousands of well wishers to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate disaster at Apiate in the Western Region of GHANA,” Richard Kasu shares in his statement.

He further calls on government to provide needed relieves to surviving victims through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

“I am urging NADMO to take urgent measures in securing temporal shelters for survivors of the disaster to lessen their suffering,” the statement concludes.

Read the full statement from Richard Kasu below:

