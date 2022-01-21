Bogoso disaster: 17 confirmed dead, 59 injured

Ministry of Information has announced that 17 people have been confirmed dead after the tragic explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

“As at 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76) the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy.

“Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition,” a statement from the Ministry of Information signed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, there was an accident involving a truck conveying explosive material for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.

The tragic incident resulted in many houses and structures in sections of the town being destroyed. Government has put in place plans to ensure that stranded community members are catered for in the coming days.

Personnel from the Police Service, Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ghana Health Service, National Ambulance Service, the Municipal Authority, and residents have all been involved in providing support.

To forestall a secondary explosion, a joint team of police and military explosion experts has been deployed to the scene to examine the situation and put in place requisite measures.

All hospitals within the Bogoso Municipality and its environs are being used to treat injured persons. An evacuation plan has been activated to move those in critical condition to medical facilities in Accra.