ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Military personnel attached to Speaker Bagbin to be regularised

Social News Military personnel attached to Speaker Bagbin to be regularised
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The four military personnel assigned to the Office of the Speaker of Parliament have been immediately withdrawn for regularisation.

Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, the Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a letter addressed to Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, said "The under-named military personnel were attached to the Office of the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure:

190195 WOI Jafaru Bunwura

193211 WOII Apugiba Awuni David

198083 S/Sgt Agbely Prosper

201021 Sgt Bonney Prince.

"It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January, 2022, while efforts are made to regularise their attachment."

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Over 24,000 jobs to collapse if benchmark value not removed — Food and Allied Workers Union
15.01.2022 | Social News
NDC Communicator escapes death after car somersaults twice
15.01.2022 | Social News
Cop under investigation for killing pedestrian
15.01.2022 | Social News
Family of seven die after fire gutted apartment at Gomoa Budumburam
15.01.2022 | Social News
Arabic teacher flees after risky abortion of underage girl
15.01.2022 | Social News
Menzgold customers start fresh fight after only two out of 181 people paid
15.01.2022 | Social News
MP calls for enhanced security in Ada after attack on radio station
15.01.2022 | Social News
Top police officer ‘chops’ GHC480K lotto jackpot
15.01.2022 | Social News
Tamale: Man lynched after allegedly shooting six persons at funeral
15.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line