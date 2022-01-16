ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Group calls on C-in-C Akufo-Addo to reinstate Speaker Bagbin soldiers or else. . .

Headlines Group calls on C-in-C Akufo-Addo to reinstate Speaker Bagbin soldiers or else. . .
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

A group calling itself Crossfire Ghana is calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to intervene in the security rumpus of Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to avert the unexpected.

In a statement signed by Convener Nana Osei Tutu, the group expressed worry at the timing of the withdrawal of the military officers for the Office of the Speaker as a result of recent happenings in Parliament.

“We all know the current state of affairs of our Parliament and the vociferous nature of the current speaker especially in fighting to make Parliament truly independent against the best expectations of the Executive,” it said, expressing surprise at the reasons adduced.

“If indeed the reason behind this action as stipulated is to regularize the attachment, should the men be withdrawn at the peril of the security of the Speaker before the said regularisation can be carried out?” the statement quizzed.

It said as a result of the high regard for democracy in the country, no arm of government should “be handled in any way that jeopardize these key national concerns”.

“It is in this respect we condemn the withdrawal of the Speaker's armed forces security in no uncertain terms especially because it is likely to put the security of the Speaker at risk.

“As we all know the security personnel were sent there based on professional and security advice.

“Now obviously their withdrawal has created a security vacuum and we wish to call on the president who is the commander in chief of the Ghana Armed Force to step in as early as possible to avert any security threat to the Speaker of parliament.”

—3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Removed soldiers were attached to Speaker Bagbin's office without proper procedure — GAF
16.01.2022 | Headlines
Bagbin still has security protection – Albert Kan-Dapaah
16.01.2022 | Headlines
The soldiers are not part of security of Speaker, MPs – Gov't
16.01.2022 | Headlines
'It's an attempt to gag Speaker, put his safety and security in harm's way' — Bagbin’s office reacts to withdrawal of military guard
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Don’t invest or trade with Tizaa Ghana Fund; they are not licensed – SEC warn Ghanaians
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s economy downgraded due to overall risk and lost of confidence — Prof. Gatsi
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Military High Command strips Speaker Bagbin of military bodyguards
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Senyo Hosi proposes 7D reforms to avoid impending death of Ghana's 1992 Constitution
15.01.2022 | Headlines
Corruption has become the currency of Ghana's democracy – Senyo Hosi
15.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

body-container-line