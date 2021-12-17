ModernGhana logo
85% of Green Ghana Project trees survived – NIB Report

A report conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on the 2021 Green Ghana Project, indicates that 85 percent of the over-five million seedlings planted are thriving.

Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister in charge of Forestry has said.

At a press briefing in Accra, Mr. Owusu-Bio, indicated that his outfit, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, is making sure the trees flourish.

“We were very pleased and happy when we were informed by the NIB that they on their own have done an independent assessment of the Green Ghana project.”

“They have actually presented their report to us and I can say the report was very favourable. The report stated that 85 percent of what we planted survived. And for that, we must pat ourselves very well.”

The Green Ghana Project is aimed at restoring Ghana's depleted forest cover through tree planting. It is also to reduce the impact of climate change on Ghana.

GH¢12,796,615 was used to procure over five million trees including fruits and ornamentals that were planted across the country during the first round of planting.

The initiative, after its launch on Friday, June 11, 2021, saw many top government officials and members of the public plant trees in their homes, schools, and other designated areas.

It is expected to be commemorated on June 11 every year.

The government will be launching the 'Visit Your Tree' campaign as part of activities to mark six months since the rollout of the 2021 Green Ghana Project.

---citinewsroom

