Akuapem Poloo to be released today after settling GHS12,000 fine

Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, known in showbiz as Akuapem Poloo is set to be released from prison today after settling a fine of GHS12,000.

The popular actress was earlier this year sentenced to three months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court, over the publication of “obscene material and domestic violence”.

This was after she was arrested for posting a naked picture with her seven-year-old son to celebrate his birthday.

After a successful appeal of her sentence this month, the lawyer of Akuapem Poloo has managed to get the Appeals Court to overturn the custodial jail sentence.

In what comes as a piece of good news to the controversial actress, she was rather fined 1000 penalty units equivalent to GHc12,000 as a replacement for her 90-day custodial sentence.

Today, Modernghana News has learned that Akuapem Poloo has paid the fine in full and is expected to be released from the Nsawam Prison to reunite with her son and family.