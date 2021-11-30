ModernGhana logo
By Reporter
First Deputy Speaker leads Majority to approve rejected 2022 budget in Minority's absence
Parliament led by Hon. Joseph Osei-Wusu, First Deputy Speaker has approved the 2022 'agyenkwa' budget today November 30.

This was after House overturned the rejection of the budget.

On Friday, November 26, the Minority Caucus voted to reject the 2022 budget after the Majority Caucus staged a walkout.

However, the Majority Caucus later asked Ghanaians to disregard the supposed rejection of the 2022 'agyenkwa' budget.

The Majority Caucus argued that the Minority and the decision of the Speaker to endorse it, constitute an unconstitutionality and illegality and should be disregarded, as same is void and of no effect whatsoever.

Parliament reconvenes today to continue processes to either maintain or overturn the decision to reject the 2022 Budget statement and Fiscal Policy.

But reports reveal that the Minority Caucus was missing in the House.

The House commenced proceedings this afternoon at about 4PM.

Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker who is acting in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin went ahead with proceedings in the absence of the Minority side of the House.

All 138 Majority members voted together with the First Deputy Speaker who doubles as the MP for Bekwai making them the Majority of the House to take the decision.

