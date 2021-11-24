No student 'lesbians' sacked from our hostel; disregard earlier release – UPSA makes U-turn

24.11.2021 LISTEN

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has asked the general public to disregard a story reported by the media that two female students have been sacked from the school’s hostel for practising lesbianism.

The school is urging the public to also dismissed an earlier statement from the school via which the dismissal announcement was communicated to the public.

“The attention of the management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has been drawn to media reports with the headline ‘Two UPSA students sacked from their hostels’”, a fresh statement signed by the Registrar, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright, dated Wednesday, 24 November 2021 has said.

It noted: “The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA is the chief disciplinary officer and all decisions taken by the Vice-Chancellor are communicated through the Registrar.”

“Any disciplinary communication that does not follow the above procedure is not authorised by management and should, therefore, be disregarded”, the school noted.

It said the “university further states that no disciplinary report on the alleged incident is before management for final decision”.

“Members of the public are, therefore, advised to disregard the story”, the statement added.

The earlier statement, signed by Mr Robert Gyeke-Darko, the Deputy Director of BDC for the Director, had said the management of the university dismissed from its hostel, three students – two females and one male – who were found to have engaged in a threesome.

The dismissal letter dated 23 November 2021, said the students engaged in the act during the second batch of the 2020/2021 academic year’s second-semester hostel stay.

The statement said the two females involved also engaged in lesbianism during the threesome.