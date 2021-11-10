ModernGhana logo
10.11.2021

Body of suspected illegal miner who drowned at Akrokerri retrieved – Police

The Obuasi District Police Command has said the body of the suspected illegal miner who drowned at Akrokerri in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti region, has been retrieved.

The police have also indicated that they are set to arraign a suspected illegal miner who was arrested on Monday, as others fled.

According to the police, on Monday, they received information that some suspected illegal miners were operating close to the Asare Bediako Senior High School at Akrokerri, and then proceeded to the area.

The miners on seeing the police fled as one person was arrested. In an attempt to flee, one of the miners however drowned in a pit.

Following the news of his drowning, some residents in the area vandalized the Akrokerri police station and the Queen Mother’s house.

In an interview with Citi News, the Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Assenso, stated that they are conducting investigations to help arrest persons who engaged in the vandalism.

“We have picked intelligence and four names who are ring leaders have been given to the police,” he said.

“At the moment, we want tensions in the area to settle. We are talking to the traditional leaders. The assembly members and the youth leaders have also been engaged to bring the situation under control,” he said.

