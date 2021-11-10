ModernGhana logo
Government intends to increase taxes, electricity and water tariffs in 2022 budget – Mahama

Ex-president John Dramani Mahama
Former President, John Dramani Mahama says it is the intention of the government to also increase tariffs on electricity and water in the 2022 budget.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the ruling government has run Ghana’s economy into a ditch.

“So, the economy has been run into a ditch and I know that in a few days’ time, they will read the budget and it’s the intention of this government to increase taxes and increase tariffs on electricity and water and all that,” ex-president Mahama shared during a meeting with the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday as part of his Thank You tour.

The leading member of the NDC continued, “How much more hardship can the people of Ghana take? We, as the NDC, will play our part and give a voice to the voiceless and let people in authority know what the people of Ghana are going through and, so, we shall play our role properly as the opposition in this country."

Mr. John Dramani Mahama at the meeting also lamented the growing poverty in coastal communities in the country.

He said there is an urgent need for the government, particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sit up and work for the betterment of the economy to improve the lives of the citizenry.

