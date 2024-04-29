Theft and vandalism cause of darkness on Tema motorway — Road Ministry

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has attributed the recurring darkness along the Tema Motorway to constant acts of theft and vandalism by unknown individuals.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM's Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, April 29, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, the head of Public Relations at the Ministry, revealed that authorities have had to repair the motorway's streetlights six separate times as they kept getting vandalized after each repair.

"We procure, they install, and within a period of three to six months, they are gone. People have made it their business to always vandalise streetlights and traffic lights and it is a big challenge as to how to stop it," Mr Yartey said.

He further revealed that within a short time, almost all newly installed streetlights are dismantled with their components stolen overnight.

Due to the frequent attacks, the ministry has faced difficulty in keeping the motorway illuminated, endangering both drivers and pedestrians at night.

Mr Yartey called on Ghanaians to help safeguard state infrastructure like streetlights, noting that "citizens also bear the biggest part of the responsibility to protect state properties."