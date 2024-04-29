ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Theft and vandalism cause of darkness on Tema motorway — Road Ministry

Headlines Theft and vandalism cause of darkness on Tema motorway — Road Ministry
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has attributed the recurring darkness along the Tema Motorway to constant acts of theft and vandalism by unknown individuals.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM's Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, April 29, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, the head of Public Relations at the Ministry, revealed that authorities have had to repair the motorway's streetlights six separate times as they kept getting vandalized after each repair.

"We procure, they install, and within a period of three to six months, they are gone. People have made it their business to always vandalise streetlights and traffic lights and it is a big challenge as to how to stop it," Mr Yartey said.

He further revealed that within a short time, almost all newly installed streetlights are dismantled with their components stolen overnight.

Due to the frequent attacks, the ministry has faced difficulty in keeping the motorway illuminated, endangering both drivers and pedestrians at night.

Mr Yartey called on Ghanaians to help safeguard state infrastructure like streetlights, noting that "citizens also bear the biggest part of the responsibility to protect state properties."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Azumah Nelson faces Irchad Razaaly in a match to empower youth Azumah Nelson faces Irchad Razaaly in a match to empower youth

1 hour ago

Ejisu By-Election: Im not a traitor, NDC people appreciate me – Independent candidate replies NPP Ejisu By-Election: I’m not a traitor, NDC people appreciate me – Independent can...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Some people expect us to be dogmatic, sycophantic supporters of Akufo-Addo even ...

2 hours ago

Mr. James Agyenim Boateng NDC Campaign: James Agyenim Boateng is the right man to handle communications 

2 hours ago

Mahama pledges to contribute to the development of Gonja Kindom Mahama pledges to contribute to the development of Gonja Kindom

2 hours ago

Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief of Dailies at the UN News and Media Division “Ghanaman Time”: We've normalized the abnormal, accepted the unacceptable — Dots...

2 hours ago

Bawumia begins nationwide campaign, starts in Eastern Region today Bawumia begins nationwide campaign, starts in Eastern Region today

2 hours ago

2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia kicks off nationwide campaign with “bold solutions” for Ghana's future

2 hours ago

You cannot choose your successor; its only God who can – Mahama to Akufo-Addo You cannot choose your successor; it’s only God who can – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, former MP and independent candidate in the Ejisu by-election Ejisu by-election: Vote for independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi to uphold...

Just in....
body-container-line