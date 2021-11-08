ModernGhana logo
Thousands homeless after Keta tidal waves

Over three thousand people living in and around the coastline of Keta and Ketu have been rendered homeless after an unexpected tidal wave hit the communities on Saturday night.

Speaking on the Prime Morning Show, on Monday Morning, the MCE for Ketu South; Honorable Maxwell Lugudor, and the MCE for Keta; Honorable Maxwell Gemegah have both confirmed the incident.

According to them, the seawater that run into the homes of the people as of Saturday and Sunday was knee level during their visit. With the support of the Ghana National Fire Service, the water has been drained from the rooms back into the Lagoon.

In the interim, severely affected homes, who had most of their belongings carried away by the water have been evacuated to church buildings and structures in nearby unaffected areas for safety.

Several others have also been relocated to families and friends in unaffected communities to house the victims until a permanent solution is found.

Mr. Gemegah and Lugudor have both called on the NADMO, Minister in Charge, and their Members of Parliament for an urgent meeting to find a solution to this ritual problem.

Mr. Lugudor hinted that owing to the frequent occurrence of the tidal wave, he is going to table a permanent relocation site for the affected communities in order to avert future occurrences.

They both called on NGOs and other donor agencies to come to their aid, especially with food, consumables and shelter materials to fast track reconstruction at the new site.

