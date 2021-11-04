ModernGhana logo
04.11.2021

MTTD schools Atebubu St. Patrick Catholc Men Society

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart
MTTD schools Atebubu St. Patrick Catholc Men Society
Members of the Atebubu St. Patrick Catholic men society have been advised to get the required license before driving or riding a motorbike.

Chief Inspector Eric Acquah of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service made the admonition at a meeting with the group in Atebubu.

Describing a license as a legal document that permits one to drive or ride, he gave the eligible age for acquisition as 18 for private drivers or riders and 25 for commercial purposes.

On the categories available, Chief Inspector Acquah said licenses ‘A’ ‘E’ and ‘F’ qualify one to ride a motorbike, operate a tractor and drive a heavy duty vehicles respectively.

He said it is wrong for people to pay monies to motorbike dealers for registration numbers since this could only be legally obtained at the offices of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA.)

He urged drivers especially heavy duty truck operators to desist from handling uninsured vehicles since that is against the law.

Chief Inspector Acquah also asked vehicle owners not to entrust them into the hands of unlicensed drivers.

He told the gathering that insurance policies are available for motorbikes and urged users to take advantage of them.

The Chief Inspector indicated that license for the use of motorbikes are available at the DVLA for five hundred Ghana cedis.

Mr. Patrick Osei-Poku chairman of the society thanked the police for the insightful interaction which he hoped will guide members in their licensing and registration activities.

