18.10.2021 Health

West Gonja: Naada Jinapor Foundation to hold free breast cancer screening exercise for women in Damongo

As part of efforts to reach out to women and help create further awareness about breast cancer among women in the country, wife of Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency, Lawyer Naada Jinapor, through her charity organization known as Naada Jinapor Foundation, is set to hold free breast cancer screening exercise for women in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The exercise is slated for Friday, October 22 and set to take place in Damongo at the forecourt of the office of the Member Parliament for the area.

The one-day event will commence from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm with over 100 women in the Municipality expected to benefit from the breast cancer screening exercise.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Lawyer Naada Jinapor, entreated all and sundry to patronize the exercise as she takes steps to protect women in the Municipality from breast cancer and its related diseases.

The month of October has over the years been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the breast cancer awareness month globally.

Celebrated all over the world, breast cancer awareness month is marked to increase attention and support the awareness, early detection and treatment of the disease.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
