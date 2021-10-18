ModernGhana logo
18.10.2021 Social News

Traffic congestion: Allow other vehicles to use your roads – Agbodza to University of Ghana

Adaklu Member of Parliament, Kwame Agbodza, has appealed to the management of the University of Ghana to allow other vehicles access the roads on campus due to the severe vehicular congestion around the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) area.

The Ranking Member on Road and Transport committee of Parliament said, he believes this will help in easing the traffic situation in and around that particular area.

He told TV3's Komla Kluste on Monday October 18 that “With regards to the unprecedented traffic situation in Accra at the moment, I will humbly call upon the University of Ghana to temporarily allow vehicular Traffic to filter through the campus from GIMPA to the intersection with Madina/Tetteh Quashie.

“I believe this will help in easing traffic in and around the area.”

He added “Ghana police can help them improve security patrols on campus within the same period.

“They can also help at the gates to expedite entry and exit through the gates.”

He further asked the Ministry of Roads and Highways to review the traffic regulations in some areas in order to deal with traffic situation.

“The Ministry of Road and Highways should review traffic directions in some specific areas to ease the situation.”

---3news

