She even wears knickers to wash in the compound — Takoradi woman’s neighbours invoke curses on police, persons disputing pregnancy claim

Some neighbours and co-tenants of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman who reportedly went missing in Takoradi, have disputed the police announcement that she faked her pregnancy.

They poured onto the street in Takoradi Columbia to protest and accused the police of spreading falsehood.

Others went as far as invoking curses on persons disputing the pregnancy.

After being found at Axim on September 21, Josephine’s family said she had lost the baby during the period she was missing.

The residents who spoke to Citi News said they believe the family’s story and described the police update as surprising.

“If actually, she is not pregnant, I am wondering how she could fake the pregnancy from one month to nine months and even to 10 months when everyone has seen that she is pregnant,” one of them said.

“She even wears knickers to wash in the compound,” he added.

“If the leaders are there to protect us, they should actually bring out the truth and stop this fake news they are bringing out.”

Police in a statement issued on Thursday, September 23, 2021, said a thorough medical examination by the medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital revealed that Josephine was not pregnant as earlier reports suggested.

As a result, the police said they are now treating her as a suspect in the case.

Police also said she may have conspired with other persons to stage her disappearance.

Three people have also been arrested on suspicion of being part of what the police are calling a conspiracy.

According to police, Josephine said she attended the European Hospital in Takoradi for the antenatal reviews and assessment.

But Medical records at the facility suggest that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October 2020.

The police conclusion comes after a similar assertion by the Western Regional Minister sparked controversy.

