27.09.2021

Police to arraign Takoradi woman before court today after confessing to faking pregnancy, kidnapping

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that it will today, Monday, September 27, 2021, arraign Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the centre of the Takoradi kidnapping conspiracy before Court.

Since last week the spotlight in the news has been on the family of the 28-year-woman after she was found by a carpenter in a bush after disappearing for several days.

Shockingly, the woman who is confirmed by her family to have disappeared with a nine month old pregnancy returned with no baby bump and without a baby as well.

Subsequently, the Ghana Police Service after its preliminary investigations announced to the general public that medical experts had confirmed the woman was not pregnant as claimed.

Later in the midst of insult and backlash from the family and neighbours of the woman, the Police transferred her to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital for another check for confirmation on her pregnancy.

With the second check proving that Josephine Panyin Mensah was not pregnant, she subsequently confessed to the Police that she was neither pregnant nor was she kidnapped.

Following her arrest last Friday, the Police says it will today arraign her before court.

