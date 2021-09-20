PNC unhappy over low number of women MMDCE nominees

The nomination of 38 women as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is a matter of concern for the People’s National Convention (PNC).

In a statement signed by Janet Nabla, the PNC’s General Secretary, the party felt the poor gender representation was “in clear violation of the letter and spirit of the 1992 constitution of our country.”

“Article 35(6b) of the constitution of Ghana instructs that gender balance is ensured in the recruitment and appointment to public offices. It is, therefore, inappropriate for the female gender to constitute approximately 15% (38 out of 260) in the latest nomination of MMDCEs,” the party said.

“Certainly, the female gender constitutes the majority of our population and as such appointing, few of them in this very important position of MMDCEs cannot be in line with the dictate of the constitution.”

The PNC added that the ratio of women in the nomination was very worrying, “since this unfair treatment meted out to the female gender is becoming the norm.”

“This is not good for a country that has been touted as a beacon of democracy and good governance in the Sub-Sahara Africa,” it said.

Because of these concerns, the PNC urged the President to review his MMDCE list.

“We assure fellow Ghanaians that a future PNC government would pass the Affirmative Action Bill to ensure adequate representation of women in all appointed positions,” the party added.

Two regions did not have any women nominees; the Western North and Ahafo regions.

The regions with the largest districts, Ashanti and Eastern regions had four out of 43 and five out of 33 women nominated, respectively.

The nominations feature one gender milestone with a former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey, being lined up to be the first woman mayor of Accra.

