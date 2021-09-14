Akropong Akwapim Health Clinic gets shuttle vehicle

Listen to article

The Akropong Akwapim Health Clinic has received a mini van to serve as a shuttle for the staff of the facility.

The main aim was to improve the attendance and performance of staff of the Clinic.

This was made possible by a Group of Friends spearheaded by Dr. Kwame Aniapam Boafo, a Gynecologist in New York who doubles as Founder and CEO of the La Constance Center for Global Health (LCCGH). The Others are Professor Mark Awuku Board Chairman of the Board of LCCGH, and a Pediatrician in Canada; Prof Kro Ampofo, a Paediatrician in Salt Lake City, UTAH, USA; Reverend Nyanteh in New York, USA and Dr. Cynthia Boakye a Pediatrician in New York, USA.

It will be recalled that about 15 years ago, a similar vehicle was provided by Dr. Aniapam and the Kwakwaduam Association of New York that helped tremendously in the attendance at the Clinic.

The handing over ceremony was organized on Tuesday, the 7th of September by Ms Glenys Riberio Ayeh, a former Teacher and Ms Felicia Anoff, former Headmistress of Osodoku Senior High School.

The occasion was graced by Okoman Tufuhene Nana Ampem Darko as Chairperson, Okoman Tufuhemaa Awo Kwakoah and Nana Adu Panying Okuapehene Fotosanhene.

Also present was Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu Larbi – The Municipal Chief Executive who elaborated on the Health Statistics of the area and the role the van would play in improving such.

The Akwapim North Health District was represented by Mrs Regina Klutse.