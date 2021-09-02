ModernGhana logo
02.09.2021 Social News

Social Services in Ghana have collapsed due to rising abuses, killings — Chairperson of CPP

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Chairperson for the Conventions Peoples Party (CPP) Nana Akosua Frimpomaa has lamented the current state of social services in Ghana.

In an interview on Prime Morning with Presenter Benjamin Akakpo, she described social services in the country as a collapsed institution that needs resuscitation.

According to her, the violence, ritual killing, and perennial reports of domestic and industrial abuse all point to the fact that there are no proper social security services to address to institute punitive structures against them.

"In the event of a report of sexual violence, it is sad to know that victims have to pay before the medical examination can be conducted on them", she said.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa stressed that even in cases of domestic abuse, the Domestic Violence and Victims support unit (DOVVSU), is unable to adequately provide shelter and protection for victims, thereby leaving victims with no other option than to return to their abusers or end up in the streets.

She linked the collapse of the Social Service Institutions in Ghana to the increased crime rate and violence recorded in recent times.

"If there existed proper social services institutions, the rate of violence and abuse will be on the low because, the institutions will be working to salvage people who need help, preventing them from getting involved in crime and crime-related activities," Nana Akosua Frimpomaa emphasised.

