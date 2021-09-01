ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.09.2021 Social News

Fast track appointments of MMDCEs - Expert to Akufo Addo

By Usman Ibrahim Khalilulahi
Fast track appointments of MMDCEs - Expert to Akufo Addo
Listen to article

A Local Governance Expert, and the executive director, the Bureau of Local Governance (BuLoG), Nana Kwame Obeng Akatii has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to expedite the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to save local governance and public funds.

According to him, the 1992 Constitution states, the maximum duration for acting position is six months, after which it becomes obsolete.

He explained, section 20 of the Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936, and the 1992 Constitution, article 243, says the MMDCEs shall be appointed by the President, and it may take about 37 days or more (MSODMMAs, 2019) before the MMDCEs can start work in all the 260 District Assemblies in Ghana.

He further intimated that acting positions according to Stony Brook University (2021), "acting appointments should not last more than six months."

The expert bemoaned the stagnant stage of development across the country.

"Everything has become standstill in the MMDAs while the electorates are suffering because of the delay of the MMDCEs appointments. However, the Assemblies continues to collect revenues while the electorate are facing huge challenges at their electoral areas," he stated.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ellembelle: Missing 16-year-old apprentice returns after 10days of chopping love with boyfriend
01.09.2021 | Social News
Border closure: Our worried husbands are becoming impotent, they can't perform in bed anymore — Elubo women cry
01.09.2021 | Social News
Holystic Nutrition, Food For All Africa to donate food items to residents in Obuasi
01.09.2021 | Social News
Magicians no longer performing on stages, they're in churches as pastors – Uncle Ebo Whyte
01.09.2021 | Social News
Provide decent jobs for the unemployed youth to curb ritual killings – CFF-Ghana to gov’t
01.09.2021 | Social News
I doubt if Gemann is truly a pastor; he should learn about the Bible well — Jagger Pee
01.09.2021 | Social News
C/R: Man slits his throat after butchering wife at Assin Gyinawobodee
01.09.2021 | Social News
Apremudo: Traditional Council rejects body of man who shot and killed mother-in-law
01.09.2021 | Social News
Techiman South MP gifts loyal NPP member car
01.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line