Fast track appointments of MMDCEs - Expert to Akufo Addo

A Local Governance Expert, and the executive director, the Bureau of Local Governance (BuLoG), Nana Kwame Obeng Akatii has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to expedite the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to save local governance and public funds.

According to him, the 1992 Constitution states, the maximum duration for acting position is six months, after which it becomes obsolete.

He explained, section 20 of the Local Governance Act 2016, Act 936, and the 1992 Constitution, article 243, says the MMDCEs shall be appointed by the President, and it may take about 37 days or more (MSODMMAs, 2019) before the MMDCEs can start work in all the 260 District Assemblies in Ghana.

He further intimated that acting positions according to Stony Brook University (2021), "acting appointments should not last more than six months."

The expert bemoaned the stagnant stage of development across the country.

"Everything has become standstill in the MMDAs while the electorates are suffering because of the delay of the MMDCEs appointments. However, the Assemblies continues to collect revenues while the electorate are facing huge challenges at their electoral areas," he stated.