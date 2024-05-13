Finance Minister urges GRA staff in Aflao to make his tenure memorable

During a recent visit to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Aflao, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Ghana's Minister for Finance, highlighted the pivotal role of revenue collection institutions in supporting the government's financial objectives.

He emphasized the necessity of robust revenue streams to fulfil development needs, cautioning against over-reliance on loans in the absence of adequate revenue.

Addressing GRA staff, the Minister praised their diligent efforts in mobilizing essential revenue for government programs while urging them to maintain the momentum.

He stated, "I came here to encourage you to double your efforts and not to talk down on the significant progress that you have achieved in recent years."

Minister Adam pledged support for staff welfare and hinted at forthcoming reforms, including promotions and infrastructure improvements, to enhance motivation and efficiency.

He added, "I have just a few months to end my tenure as Finance Minister but help me, let’s work together for this one-year stewardship as a Finance Minister to be memorable for me and all of us so we can say that during the time Amin Adam was Finance Minister, he worked with GRA Officials and revenue collection was the best and this is the legacy we must leave."

Acknowledging his limited tenure, Minister Adam appealed to GRA officials to collaborate in making his stewardship memorable by achieving exemplary revenue collection.

He stressed the importance of restoring public trust, emphasizing consequences for any misconduct tarnishing the institution's reputation.

He warned, "I have just a few months to end my tenure as Finance Minister but help me, let’s work together for this one-year stewardship as a Finance Minister to be memorable for me and all of us so we can say that during the time Amin Adam was Finance Minister, he worked with GRA Officials and revenue collection was the best and this is the legacy we must leave."

In response, GRA Commissioner General, Ms. Julie Essiam, lauded the Minister's commitment to staff welfare and echoed his call for increased revenue generation, particularly in an election year.

She urged staff to surpass revenue targets and affirmed their pivotal role in national financial strategies. She declared, "Guys it is possible and doable, this year, you and your commissioner are going to prove doubters wrong.

"We as your top management have sat down and deliberated among some pillars which include revenue growth, the IMF structural benchmarks, the Medium Term Revenue Strategy and you are key in all these strategies so help us."