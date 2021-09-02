Volta: Beef up security before nomadic herdsmen destroy our farms or else... — Wusula residents

Residents of Wusula, a farming community in the Volta region have taken to the streets to demand protection from destructive activities of nomadic herdsmen in the area.

According to the residents, the herdsmen have been allowing their flock to feed on cultivated lands, destroying several acres of food crops.

Challenges with herdsmen have been a persistent problem for the farmer folks and residents in the area. However, in recent times, the massive and inconsiderate destruction of their farmlands have become unbearable to the extent that residents can no longer tolerate the herdsmen anymore.

Speaking on the Prime Morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, Edmund Kudzo Attah, DCE of North Dayi iterated the plight of his people in Wusula.

He mentioned the fact that there have been government-stakeholder engagements to bring finality to the perineal issues with the Nomads, the situation could lead to dire security consequences if action is not taken immediately.

His assertion was further affirmed by a security analyst, Adam Bonaa, who was of the view that not dealing with the unrest in Wusula, had the tendency of disrupting peace and security in the area.

“Just as the Nomads are up in arms protecting their flock, it is only a matter of time that the residents will start retaliating the destruction of their crops”, he emphasised.