26.08.2021 Social News



We're supposed to inspect rooms and determine rent amounts, lack of Logistics is hampering our work – Rent Control
The public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Rent Control Department has blamed their current condition on the Lack of logistics to operate effectively.

This follows public backlash on the ineffectiveness and sheer incompetence of the Rent Control Department to deliver on its mandate as per the Rent Control Act 1963 (Act 220).

Speaking on Prime Morning with Presenter Jay Foley, Mr. Kporsu cited the lack of logistics as the main cause of their inability to enforce strict rent regulations.

"…we are supposed to inspect houses before they are given out for commercial purposes, but we don’t have cars to do so…” he said.

Even though section 35 of Act 22o requires officers of Rent Control to conduct an inspection of accommodation facilities and determine the rent amount thereof, officers at the rent control have not been able to do so due to the lack of vehicles and other logistics to aid movements, etc.

According to Mr. Kporsu, only after assessing facilities can they give a rent amount to be charged by Landlords.

He indicates that due to their inability to do this and many other things, landlords have taken advantage to be charging exorbitant fees as rent.

Mr. Kporsu called on government to deliver on its assurance of digitizing the Rent Control Office for easy data access on accommodation facilities in the country.

He urges sister bodies like the NCCE to team up and help them solve the challenges of rent and accommodation deficit in the country.

Abila Abagi
Abila Abagi

News ContributorPage: AbilaAbagi

