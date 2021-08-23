DJ Rhapsody abandons Kasapa FM

Ebenezer Boafo popularly known as DJ Rhapsody has left Accra based Kasapa FM.

DJ Rhapsody who has been with the EIB Network owned station for six years joins the tall list of media personalities to leave the Bola Ray managed media group.

Speaking to this website in an exclusive interview, DJ Rhapsody said he will not be making his reasons for resigning public.

He however thanked management of the station including the CEO, Bola Ray for the opportunity given him to be a part of the company.

When asked what he will miss working with the station, the renowned DJ said he will miss the unity that existed between employees of the station.

His resignation comes shortly after that of Apostle Agyenim Boateng who he has been working closely with since joining the station.

Before leaving Kasapa FM, DJ Rhapsody served as the DJ for Kasapa lunch time show, Drive time show and Party time which was aired every Saturday evening. He was also the producer for Anidaso show hosted by Apostle Agyenim Boateng.

Although he has not joined any media outlet yet, DJ Rhapsody said he plans to remain working in the media space. He added he will continue to work with Apostle Agyenim Boateng because he has been of immense help to him and his career.

“I’ll continue to work with Apostle Agyenim Boateng because he made me who I am and I will forever be grateful to him. Nothing can stop me from working with him”, he concluded.