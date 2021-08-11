Locally manufactured products have nutrients to promote health — Rice producer

Listen to article

Managing Director of Tamaanas Rice Co. ltd in the North East Mamprusi Region, Alhaji Sheibu Briamah has advised Ghanaians to pay attention and patronize the locally manufactured goods especially such as rice, beans, cocoa among other farm produce.

He said such products have high nutritious contents and capacities to promote good health.

Speaking to the Modernghana News correspondent in an interview in Kumasi, Alhaji Sheibu Briamah expressed disappointment that for a very long time most Ghanaians refuse to recognize the value of foods that are scientifically and hygienically produced in the country.

The Director explained that the country has many local manufacturing companies whose products compete favourably with their foreign counterparts.

He noted that most companies have collapsed as a result of people's preference for foreign products.

Citing instances on how the locally produced goods have currently become essential commodities in some foreign countries, Alhaji Sheibu Briamah mentioned that his company, Tamaanas Rice Co Ltd located at Nasia in the Mamprusi community is making giant strides in rice production.

According to him, his company, Tamaanas Rice Co Ltd, established some years back, has a current workforce of 4,000 excluding over 400 additional farmers the company financially supports, and in turn, buy their farm produce as part of the company's policies to create job opportunities for the youth.

With over 10,000 acres of land, Alhaji Briamah hinted that his outfit produces 300 tons of quality rice daily, yet the demands are high for not only the Ghanaian rice consumers but also at the international level.

He intimated that the company produces wide range of products including polish rice, purple rice, brown rice and Tom brown using ultra-modern equipment and scientific methods.

Alhaji Sheibu Briamah noted that before every country can grow it would depend on how government could assist the private sector which is the engine of economic development.

He pointed out that government spends nearly $ 300 million annually for rice importation into the country, making the foreign farmers grow their economies.

According to him, if such monies are channelled to support the local farmers, it would help not only to create jobs for the youth but help government generate revenue to support national development.