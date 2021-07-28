“I'll be a prime minister in Egypt” — Koku Anyidoho reacts to his expulsion from NDC

The former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho was expelled from the party for anti-party behavior and misconduct on Tuesday July 27.

He was further advised to desist from carrying himself as a member and representative of the party and return all party properties in his possession.

Reacting to the news on his Twitter page, Koku Anyidoho says he is going to be bigger using the story of Joseph in the Bible to console himself.

In his post he said, “When Joseph's brothers sold him into slavery; they did not know they were selling him into his God-given destiny to become a Prime Minister in Egypt”.

Many have linked his response to mean that, although his own party has sacked him, he will become an important leader in the “other” parties.

Some social media commentators have also gone hard on him with utmost suggesting he can finally join the New Patriotic Party. This is because Koku Anyidoho, from the time he lost his bid for the general secretary position in 2017, has been reportedly taken an antagonistic posture towards the NDC.

His actions and utterances led to a series of petitions against him in 2017. In one of the petitions, the Bono Regional Deputy Communication Officer cited Mr Anyidoho’s “ill-will speeches accentuated by malice and calculated to subject the party to public ridicule.”

In another petition, one Mr Adjei accused Anyidoho of campaigning and working against the party. He made reference to a tweet from Mr Anyidoho. “On January 10, 2021, he [Mr Anyidoho] tweeted; To the extent that President Akufo-Addo is a product of the Nkrumah Ideological Institute; I shall support him to succeed. Ghana First.”

On January 16, 2021, Koku Anyidoho tweeted; "For the news portals that continue to refer to me as NDC Deputy General Secretary; they should know that I no longer speak for the NDC because Asiedu Nketia decreed that I have no locus to speak on behalf of the party on the day Ofosu Ampofo was invited to the CID HQ”.

The petitions quoted above, and the subsequent actions of Anyidoho led to his suspension from the NDC on 8 February 2021.

However, on Accra based radio station, Accra Fm on 17th February, Anyidoho is reported as calling a “bluff” of the suspension. He is quoted on pulse thus: "Nothing has happened to me in the NDC...I have not received any letter of suspension. I am saying that they are bluffing...I am saying that the NDC belongs to all of us. As I speak to you today, let me state equivocally that nobody can push me out of the NDC. Let anybody dare to push me out of the NDC and we will see what will happen."

He is also reported to have said he had “not seen a letter that I have been suspended by the NDC” and called the decision ‘rubbish’.

Mr Anyidoho, “I have NOT been hauled before any so-called Disciplinary Committee. Let Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu-Ampofo prove that they have suspended me. I am focused on my Atta-Mills Institute and will not respond to any rubbish again”.

Following his actions and eventual suspension from the Party, a final decision has been reached to completely expel him from the party. According to a letter signed by the General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Anyidoho has been “outrightly expelled” from the NDC because he has been found guilty of the charges brought against him by the petitioners.

Koko Anyidoho has been responding to the news in rhetorics, suggesting among other things on Twitter that he has been “sold out” like Joseph, and that he is “a son of God”.

Koku Anyidoho is yet to formally respond to his expulsion letter. For now, he has taken to his Twitter page, where he is seen sharing excerpts of Bible quotations and motivational quotes.