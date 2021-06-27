Church of Pentecost commissions ultra-modern Mini-hospital in Pusiga District

The Church of Pentecost Ghana has commissioned an ultra-modern mini-hospital for residents of Kultamise in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region.

The cost of the ultra-modern building is Ghc850,000.

The ultra-modern mini-hospital is the first of its kind in the five Northern Regions, according to the Pentecost church. It has an ultrasound, laboratory, male and female wards, labour ward dispensary, OPD and residence for midwives and physicians assistances.

At a durbar organised for the commissioning, the General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi Labi, on behalf of the chairman of the church said, as a church, they are following the footsteps of Jesus Christ to go out and show God loves to the communities.

According to Apostle Alexander, for the past 3 years, the church has been running a national agenda where communities would feel the impact of the church. He added that, as a church, they have taken upon themselves to use the limited resources God has blessed them with through the contribution of their members to tackle challenges facing communities.

Apostle Alexander said the church has provided many projects including building prison facilities, hospitals, schools, boreholes, Police stations among others.

The Chief of Pusiga, Naba Tambiisbeluk-Kuwiake Ibrahim Aguuri who doubles as the Vice President of the Kusaug traditional council thanked the church for the gesture.

Naba Aguuri appealed to the church to use its pulpit to preach the word to instil moral values in the youth. He added with the intervention of the churches there would be discipline and productive youth.

The District Director of Health Service for Pusiga, Timothy Mahama, thanked the Church of Pentecost for the ultramodern mini-hospital to help them deliver quality healthcare service to the people.

He said the Kultamise community is classified as one of the hard reach areas.

Mr Mahama noted that maternal mortality is their major concern and the belief that with the new facility that comes with an ultrasound scan and laboratory, midwives, physicians and the nurses would put up their best to make sure the women are delivered successfully.

The District Chief Executive for Pusiga, Abdulai Zubeiru expressed gratitude to the Church of Pentecost for their continued support to the district and the country as a whole.

He however appealed to the church to provide more projects in his district to improve lives.