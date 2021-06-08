Don't demonstrate, ignore FixTheCountry conveners — Police after Supreme Court ruling

Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service is urging Ghanaians not to heed calls by the #FixTheCountry conveners to demonstrate.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling which nullifies the Police injunction on a planned protest by the conveners.

On May 6, 2021, the campaigners were stopped from protesting by an injunction secured by the Ghana Police Service from an Accra High Court on grounds of Covid-19 restrictions.

The campaigners subsequently stormed the Supreme Court on May 7 to file an application seeking to quash the injunction by the Ghana Police Service.

Hours after the Supreme Court ruling today, a statement by the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge has indicated that the substantive case is pending at the High Court.

She added that the case has been slated for hearing on June 14.

"The public is advised to disregard any call to demonstrate by the conveners of the #FixTheCountry protest march without complying with the provisions of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491)," the statement noted.

