ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.03.2021 Health

No events of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination in Ghana – FDA assures public

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
No events of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination in Ghana – FDA assures public
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana has assured the public that there have been no events of blood clots occurring in persons that have received the Covid-19 jab in a bid to allay fears.

Ghana in February received the world’s first delivery of coronavirus vaccines from the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative.

This month, the government through the Ghana Health Service has rolled out a mass vaccination exercise to deliver shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine to citizens as part of the fight against the pandemic.

Following the suspension of the vaccines in some European countries on grounds of allegedly causing blood clots, some Ghanaians have developed fears and now more reluctant to accept the jab.

On the back of monitoring by the Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review Committee (JCVSRC) of the FDA, it has uncovered that no incidences of blood clots have been recorded in Ghana.

The FDA says it continues to work with its Committee of Experts, other regulators globally and will use its established safety monitoring system to support the vaccine program to ensure public health and safety.

The public is being urged to visit the website of the FDA for a weekly report on the monitoring being done by the Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review Committee.

Find below the full press release from the FDA:

316202154501-txobrfdq5l-604ce786-23c6-4a85-a245-8c235b911f7a

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine safe despite suspension by 14 European countries — FDA
16.03.2021 | Health
Covid-19 vaccine: 1,000 reports received on adverse effects of vaccination
16.03.2021 | Health
GHS increases pass percentage for COVID-19 testing laboratories to minimum of 80%
16.03.2021 | Health
Family provides free health screening at Bonko-Sekyere Kumawu District
15.03.2021 | Health
€890m for 33 health projects — Govt
15.03.2021 | Health
COVID-19: 12 more die , death toll now 679; active cases now 3,994
14.03.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Over 400,000 Ghanaians vaccinated so far – Govt
14.03.2021 | Health
Accra: New COVID-19 Testing Facility now opened
13.03.2021 | Health
Muslims encouraged to be Ambassadors of the COVID-19 education campaign
13.03.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

No events of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vacci...
2 hours ago

Take urgent steps to contain risk of stranded oil in Ghana –...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line