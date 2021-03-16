No events of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination in Ghana – FDA assures public

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana has assured the public that there have been no events of blood clots occurring in persons that have received the Covid-19 jab in a bid to allay fears.

Ghana in February received the world’s first delivery of coronavirus vaccines from the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative.

This month, the government through the Ghana Health Service has rolled out a mass vaccination exercise to deliver shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine to citizens as part of the fight against the pandemic.

Following the suspension of the vaccines in some European countries on grounds of allegedly causing blood clots, some Ghanaians have developed fears and now more reluctant to accept the jab.

On the back of monitoring by the Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review Committee (JCVSRC) of the FDA, it has uncovered that no incidences of blood clots have been recorded in Ghana.

The FDA says it continues to work with its Committee of Experts, other regulators globally and will use its established safety monitoring system to support the vaccine program to ensure public health and safety.

The public is being urged to visit the website of the FDA for a weekly report on the monitoring being done by the Joint COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Review Committee.

