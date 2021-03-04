ModernGhanalogo

04.03.2021 Headlines

Pictures: Heavy security presence at Supreme Court ahead of election petition verdict

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

There is heavy security presence at the premises of the Supreme Court ahead of the judgment of the presidential election petition today.

After weeks of hearing amid dismissed applications with their attendant reviews, the seven-member panel led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah will deliver judgement on Thursday, March 4.

342021110832-0g830n4yyt-secuirty-1-1024x768

Former President John Dramani Mahama will later today, Thursday, March 4, know whether his petition for the results of last year’s presidential elections to be annulled will be upheld or dismissed.

342021110832-1j041q5ccw-security-2-1024x768

Mr Mahama, who stood the December 7 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its Presidential Candidate, petitioned the Court on Wednesday, December 30 to have the results declared in his favour.

---3news.com

