Concerned Citizens of Ghana in Spain congratulates Akufo-Addo on his anti-gay comments

The Concerned Citizens of Ghana in Madrid, Spain wishes to inform the general public that we congratulate His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for coming out to stress that same sex marriage will not be legal in Ghana under his watch as President of the Republic.

2.This statement was made on Saturday February 27, 2021 when the president addressed a gathering for the installation of the second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region. A couple of weeks ago there were Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) issues in the country, which led many religious groups including Christians, Muslims and Traditional leaders, to come out and condemn the act for the simple reason that it is alien to the Ghanaian culture.

3.We the Concerned Citizens of Ghana here in Madrid, Spain think it is time for us to stop paying lip-service to the matter. It is time for the executive, legislature, and other key stakeholders to come together and find a way to put this matter to rest once and for all by enacting laws that will clearly illegalize all issues pertaining to the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex(LGBTQI+) agenda in Ghana.

4. Also we are pleading with the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Ghana to expel the EU country representative in Ghana, the Australian High commissioner accredited to Ghana and the Danish Ambassador accredited to Ghana for their participation in the inauguration of the (LGBTQI+) office in the country.

5. The international community must be made aware of Ghana’s status as an independent country with sovereign rights. Diplomats assigned to the country must be made aware of our unique cultural identity and the need for our development partners to respect our societal norms and cultural values as we also respect theirs.

6. We conclude by calling on all Ghanaians both home and in the Diaspora to be proud of their cultural heritage and to put Ghana first.