02.03.2021 Health

Gov’t seeks COVAX support to help COVID-19 Private Sector Fund procure more vaccines

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO

The Government of Ghana has written to COVAX seeking support for the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Trust Fund (GCPSFund) to procure more vaccines to help in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines through the COVAX initiative with a delivery of 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

As the country embarks on mass vaccination this week, there is good news with the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund revealing plans to secure additional vaccines to cater for 20% of the country’s population.

In a latter copied to Modernghana News Desk, the government after receiving the proposal from the GCPSFund has decided to create a link with COVAX.

“We wish to express our gratitude to COVAX for your commitment to vaccination in Ghana. We are writing to ask for your support for a partnership with the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund under Ghana's Public-Private Partnership vaccination program,” part of the letter from the government to COVAX reads.

The latest project from the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund has been named the ‘PVAX Project’ and aims to procure and deploy more Covid-19 vaccines in support of the Government’s vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians to visit their website at www.ghanacovid19fund.com to register their interest to participate in the project and indicate the number of persons whose vaccination they wish to donate towards.

Find below the letter from the government to COVAX.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

